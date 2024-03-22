Dozens Killed as Gunmen Storm Moscow Concert Hall

Gunmen burst into a large concert hall on the edge of Moscow on Friday and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing dozens and starting a massive blaze in Russia's worst terror attack in two decades, per the AP.
- Casualties: Russia's state news agencies reported that 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, reports the New York Times. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that multiple assailants in combat fatigues fired weapons.
- Huge fire: Russian news reports also said the assailants threw explosives, triggering a huge fire at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. The venue, one of the biggest and most popular concert halls in the city, can accommodate more than 6,000 people.
- Concert: The attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band. Rescuers were trying to save people from the roof of the building amid the fire.
- Responsibility: There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack, which came days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide, and as the Ukraine war dragged into its third year.
- White House: National Security Adviser John Kirby said Friday that he couldn't yet speak about all the details but that "the images are just horrible. And just hard to watch."
This story has been updated with new details throughout.
