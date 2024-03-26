Trump Says Israel Needs to 'Finish Up'

Hamas has rejected the latest ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of ignoring its core demands, which include an end to the war and a full withdrawal from Gaza, the AP reports. The statement came shortly after the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held in Gaza. The vote provoked the strongest clash between Israel and the United States since the war began, when the US decided not to use its veto power Monday. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a high-level delegation's planned visit to Washington.

In a statement late Monday, Hamas said it had informed mediators that it was sticking to its original position, conveyed earlier in March. It said Israel had not responded to its core demands of a "comprehensive ceasefire, an (Israeli) withdrawal from the Strip, the return of displaced people and a real prisoner exchange." Netanyahu has rejected the militant group's demands, calling them "delusional." He has vowed to resume Israel's offensive after any hostage release and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed. Also Monday, Donald Trump warned Israel that it should "finish up" its war in Gaza because it's "losing a lot of support," Politico reports.