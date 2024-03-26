The Planet's Only Maple Syrup Reserve Is Very, Very Low

Bad news for syrup lovers: The world's only maple syrup reserve, located in Canada where three-quarters of the world's maple syrup is produced, is at a 16-year low. The harvests have not been great for the past few years—experts say climate change is playing a role in that—and simultaneously, demand is up. The reserve (in Quebec, where 90% of Canada's maple syrup is produced) held just 6.9 million pounds last year when it was built to hold 133 million pounds, the BBC reports. In 2020, it held more than 103 million pounds. The Toronto Star describes its current state as "near empty." Despite the fact that the level hasn't been this low since 2008, though, the deputy director general of the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says no immediate shortage or prince jumps are expected.