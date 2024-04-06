It's Cheaper to Rent Than Buy in Every Big US Metro Area

It's a housing market milestone: Renting now beats buying in all 50 of the biggest metro areas in the US, a new report by Realtor.com says. Quartz helps break down the findings:
- Last year, residents in 45 of the biggest 50 metro areas fared better through renting, but the five holdouts have since flipped: Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Pittsburgh; St. Louis; and Baltimore.
- The median rent in the metro areas was $1,708 per month in February, down $50 from its peak in August 2022. Rental costs have been dropping steadily year-over-year over the last seven months.
- Because of rising home prices, it now costs about $1,027 more per month to own a starter home than to rent one in the metro areas, a figure that has grown by $162 in a year.