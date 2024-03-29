Oppenheimer Gets a Mixed Reaction in Japan

Oppenheimer finally premiered Friday in the nation where two cities were obliterated 79 years ago by the nuclear weapons invented by the American scientist who was the subject of the Oscar-winning film. The film's release in Japan, more than eight months after it opened in the US, had been watched with trepidation because of the sensitivity of the subject matter, per the AP . Oppenheimer does not directly depict what happened on the ground when the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, turning some 100,000 people into ashes, and killing thousands more in the days that followed. The film instead focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer, often called the "father of the atomic bomb," as a person and on his internal conflicts.

Former Hiroshima Mayor Takashi Hiraoka, who spoke at a preview event for the film in the southwestern city, was more critical of what was omitted. "From Hiroshima's standpoint, the horror of nuclear weapons was not sufficiently depicted," he was quoted as saying by Japanese media. "The film was made in a way to validate the conclusion that the atomic bomb was used to save the lives of Americans." Some moviegoers offered praise. One man emerging from a Tokyo theater Friday said the movie was great, stressing that the topic was of great interest to Japanese, although emotionally volatile as well.

Another said he got choked up over the film's scenes depicting Oppenheimer's inner turmoil. Neither man would give his name to an AP journalist. Others suggested the world might be ready for a Japanese response to the story. Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla Minus One, which won the Oscar for visual effects and is a powerful statement on nuclear catastrophe in its own way, suggested he might be the man for that job. "I feel there needs to be an answer from Japan to Oppenheimer. Someday, I would like to make that movie," he said in an online dialogue with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan. And Nolan heartily agreed.