Player Apologizes After Rapinoe Calls Out Reposts

Hours after Megan Rapinoe responded that "Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate," a current US women's team player apologized Thursday for liking and sharing social media posts that mocked the retired soccer great and other LGBTQ+ people. Acknowledging that the posts were "offensive, insensitive and hurtful," Korbin Albert posted on Instagram, "I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended." Among Albert's apparent likes was a meme mocking Rapinoe's injury early in her final pro match in November, the Daily Beast reports, when she tore her Achilles.
"God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game," was the caption. One repost by Albert, 20, on TikTok involved a Christian worship sermon calling being gay and "feeling transgender" wrong, per the Athletic. Several team members reposted Rapinoe's statement, including longtime captain Becky Sauerbrunn, per USA Today. Albert wears No. 15 on the team, which was Rapinoe's number. Another player reposted Rapinoe's response to Albert, per People, with the words, "The real 15 stood up." (More LGBTQ stories.)