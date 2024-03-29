Player Apologizes After Rapinoe Calls Out Reposts

Hours after Megan Rapinoe responded that "Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate," a current US women's team player apologized Thursday for liking and sharing social media posts that mocked the retired soccer great and other LGBTQ+ people. Acknowledging that the posts were "offensive, insensitive and hurtful," Korbin Albert posted on Instagram, "I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended." Among Albert's apparent likes was a meme mocking Rapinoe's injury early in her final pro match in November, the Daily Beast reports, when she tore her Achilles.