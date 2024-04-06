The US Has a Shortage of Accountants

Companies like Tupperware and Mattel can relate to anyone sweating April's pending tax deadlines. A shortage of accountants has caused 70 companies to delay releasing key annual reports this year, Business Insider reports, an astounding 40% increase over 2023. The Securities and Exchange Commission can issue penalties over such late filings, but the dearth in accountants is a headache without a simple remedy.



Companies are making mistakes: Along with tardy annual reports, companies like Lyft, Rivian Automotive, and Planet Fitness are also seeing more accounting errors, some so egregious it's affected their stock prices. Fortune says 720 companies cited lack of staff for accounting errors last year, a 30% increase from 2019. "If the people preparing the financials are overworked, or there's not enough of them, you will have errors," says Joshua Khavis, an assistant professor of accounting and law.