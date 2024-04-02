World / Israel-Hamas war Netanyahu Calls Errant Strike on Aid Workers 'Tragic' 7 members of the charity World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 2, 2024 7:42 AM CDT Copied People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Israel took the blame on Tuesday for an airstrike in Gaza that killed seven aid workers with the group World Central Kitchen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "tragic" mistake in a video message. "Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours there was a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people in the Gaza Strip," he said, per the BBC. "It happens in war. We are fully examining this. We are in contact with the governments, and we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again." The New York Times notes that he did not directly mention the WCK. The AP reports that three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian were killed, according to hospital records. They were traveling in a three-car convoy whose movements were coordinated with the Israeli military. "The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing," tweeted chef Jose Andres, founder of the charity that was playing a key role in getting food to Palestinians in Gaza. "It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon." The group has suspended aid operations in Gaza. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error