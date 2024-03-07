K-Pop Singer Tells Fans She's Sorry About Boyfriend Shock

"Is the love given to you by your fans not enough?" read an electronic billboard placed outside a K Pop star's agency's headquarters. "Why did you choose to betray the fans?" Karina's offense was having a boyfriend, for which she has now offered a deep apology. One of four women in the group Aespa, Karina recently confirmed that she's dating actor Lee Jae-Wook. "I apologize for surprising you greatly," the 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, wrote to her fans on Instagram, the BBC reports.

Messages from fans, including the electronic sign, had demanded an apology and suggested Karina would otherwise experience a drop in the sales of albums and concert tickets. After the revelation last summer that Jisoo of Blackpink was in a romantic relationship caused upset among fans, analysts said the stars' talent agencies in South Korea and Japan market them as "romantically obtainable." Pop stars in Japan may have no-dating clauses in their contracts, per the BBC, and need permission to marry.

The couple's agencies confirmed their relationship after photos circulated of them walking late at night in Lee Jae-Wook's neighborhood, per Yahoo Entertainment. They reportedly met last year in Milan. Karina told fans in the handwritten letter that they'll see a "more mature and hardworking side" from her from now on, adding that she realizes that her apology might renew the hurt. "Starting now, I want to do a good job filling the places where" Aespa's fans "have been wounded," she wrote. (A male K-pop star's military enlistment caused a stir.)