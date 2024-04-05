Warnings have been issued over the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, with some areas even calling for a state of emergency. Now, a much more intriguing (and fun) phenomenon tied to the celestial event—one that involves viewers donning red and green outfits for their viewing parties to maximize the experience.

Purkinje effect: That's what this phenomenon is called, in which various colors appear either more muted or saturated as the amount of light changes, per CNN. Typically, vibrant reds appear darker and faded when the light is low, while greens (and blues) start to pop more.