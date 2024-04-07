Skyscrapers Actually a Good Place to Be in an Earthquake

The ground rumbled Friday beneath New York City, home to famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. Though buildings that can reach above 100 stories might seem especially vulnerable to earthquakes, engineering experts say skyscrapers are built with enough flexibility to withstand moderate shaking, the AP reports. The 4.8 magnitude quake on Friday morning was centered about 45 miles west of the city in New Jersey. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday there had since been at least 25 aftershocks, some of which were felt in New York City. But no major damage had been reported to the city's roads, mass transit system, or its 1.1 million buildings. Operators of the iconic 103-floor Empire State Building posted "I AM FINE" on Friday on the building's X account.