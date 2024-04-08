Those 3 Fed Rate Cuts Are Starting to Look Shaky

Fewer than three weeks ago, the Fed signaled that they still expected to cut their key interest rate three times in 2024, taking it down three-quarters of a point from its current 5.25% to 5.5% range. Traders are now growing increasingly doubtful that many cuts will come to pass this year. As the AP puts it, "The Fed typically cuts only when the economy appears to be weakening and needs help." And after Friday's expectations-defying jobs report (a sizzling 303,000 jobs were added in March), economists and traders are seeing just one or two cuts more likely—or even none. Predictions and more: