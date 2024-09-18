Fed Chair Says Big Rate Cut Is 'Timely'

"We know that it is time to recalibrate our policy to something that's more appropriate given the progress on inflation," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference Wednesday after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by an unusually large half-point. The move was a dramatic shift after more than two years of high rates that helped tame inflation but also made borrowing painfully expensive for American consumers, the AP reports. In a statement, the Fed came closer than it has before to declaring victory over inflation: It said it "has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%."