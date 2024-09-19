Donald Trump Walks Into a Bar, Pulls Out His Bitcoin

If Donald Trump once thought crypto was a "scam," he's all in now. On Wednesday, before his evening rally on Long Island, the former president made a pit stop in New York City at Greenwich Village's PubKey bar, which the Wall Street Journal describes as "a Greenwich Village tavern that is the it spot for crypto enthusiasts." There, Trump talked to the crowd about the SEC and the Teamsters—and also bought $950 worth of diet Cokes and burgers for those in attendance, using bitcoin. PubKey posted a photo of the 78-year-old Trump completing the crypto purchase, with the assistance of some of its staff; Fox News has video.