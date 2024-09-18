Fed's First Rate Cut in Years Didn't Lift Markets

The move by the Fed helps financial markets in two big ways. It eases the brakes off the economy, which has been slowing under the weight of higher rates, and it gives a boost to prices for all kinds of investments. Besides stocks, gold and bond prices had already rallied in recent months on expectations that cuts to rates were coming. On Wall Street, stocks of oil-and-gas producers and other companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy helped lead the way.

Utilities and other dividend-paying stocks that tend to hold up better during economic downturns, meanwhile, lagged behind the market. That could be a signal that Wall Street sees lower odds of painful recession following the Fed's cut, according to Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.