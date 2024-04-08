Here's the First Photo of the Total Solar Eclipse

Skywatchers in Mazatlan, Mexico, experienced it first
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2024 1:23 PM CDT
So Begins the Solar Eclipse
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024.   (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Mazatlan, Mexico, was thrust into the spotlight on Monday due to its special status as the first place where the solar eclipse appeared in North America. The small Pacific beach town experienced totality at 2:07 ET; it lasted for four minutes and 17 seconds, reports the Guardian. Totality will first occur in the US in Texas at 2:30pm ET. The eclipse will depart continental North America via the Atlantic coast of Canada less than two hours from now. (You can enter your zip code here to find the time when you can best view it.)

