Chechnya Bans Music That Doesn't Have the Right Beat

Chechen authorities have reportedly shrunk the number of songs that are permissible in the Russian republic by banning music that's too fast or too slow. "From now on all musical, vocal, and choreographic works must correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute" in order to conform to the "Chechen mentality and musical rhythm," the culture ministry announced Friday, reports CNN. Radio Free Europe reports it's unclear "exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region," though Politico says Chechen musicians were reportedly given until June 1 to "rewrite" their songs.
CNN notes the move effectively prevents the playing of Western techno and pop music. Politico got a lot more specific, determining that Taylor Swift hits like "Lover" (69 BPM) and "Cruel Summer" (170 BPM) are out, while Beyonce's current mega-hit "Texas Hold 'Em" (110 BPM) is a go. Radio Free Europe cites Russian news outlet Meduza's assessment that the tempo of the Russian national anthem falls on the "too slow" end of the new restrictions. (More Chechnya stories.)