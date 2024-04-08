Chechnya Bans Music That Doesn't Have the Right Beat

Chechen authorities have reportedly shrunk the number of songs that are permissible in the Russian republic by banning music that's too fast or too slow. "From now on all musical, vocal, and choreographic works must correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute" in order to conform to the "Chechen mentality and musical rhythm," the culture ministry announced Friday, reports CNN. Radio Free Europe reports it's unclear "exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region," though Politico says Chechen musicians were reportedly given until June 1 to "rewrite" their songs.