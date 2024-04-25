As of Thursday, one does not simply walk into Venice. The city has rolled out its first-in-the-world tourist entry fee, and while residents have long complained about the effects of mass tourism, not all of them are on board with the idea. Critics say the fee of 5 euros, or around $5.35, turns the city into even more of a "theme park" and does little to address residents' problems, including limiting visitor numbers. CNBC reports that protesters, holding banners with slogans like "No to ticket, Yes to houses and services for all," briefly clashed with riot police at a main city access point.

The fee applies only to Venice's historic island center and only on certain days—it will be charged between 8:30am and 4pm on 29 peak days between now and July 14 as part of a trial project. There's no cap on arrivals, and Venice residents, commuters, and students are exempt, as are tourists who are staying overnight. Penalties: Day-trippers who don't pay the fee and obtain a QR code ticket can be fined between 50 and 300 euros, or about $55 to $320, reports CNBC. On Thursday, a national holiday in Italy, random checks were carried out at main entry points, including a train station, though officials say controls will be "very soft" in the early days of the program, the New York Times reports.