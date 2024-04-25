As Donald Trump sat in a different courtroom, the Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on whether the former president is immune from prosecution for acts committed while in office. The AP reports that at least five justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, appeared skeptical of Trump's claims of "absolute immunity," though Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh appeared to support sending the case back to lower courts, which would delay Trump's federal trial for months. Key questions asked in the early hours of the hearing:

Justice Elena Kagan: Kagan said the framers of the Constitution clearly didn't want a "monarch" to run the country, CNN reports. "Wasn't the whole point that the president was not a monarch, and the president was not supposed to be above the law?" she asked.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor: "If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person and he orders the military ... to assassinate him, is that within his official acts for which he can get immunity?" she asked Trump lawyer D. John Sauer. The Washington Post reports that Sauer said immunity was possible. "It would depend on the hypothetical that we can see," he said. "That could well be an official act. It could." He gave a similar answer when Kagan presented the hypothetical case of a president who'd ordered a military coup.