Tesla's Supercharger Team Is Entirely Dissolved

Tesla, which just two weeks ago laid off more than 10% of its global workforce, has now terminated even more employees—and it seems still more layoffs could be coming. In an email reportedly sent to executives Wednesday night, CEO Elon Musk said the company needs to be "absolutely hard core" about cutting jobs, the Verge reports, and Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the layoffs could ultimately impact 20% of Tesla's workforce. The latest round saw the termination of Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's senior director of EV charging and a 6-year veteran of the company, and nearly the entire 500-strong Supercharger team she oversaw, Electrek reports. Musk told employees he was dissolving the entire group; a few employees, however, were reportedly reassigned to other teams. Per social media reports from employees, they were blindsided by the news.