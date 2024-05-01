NYPD Officers Storm Columbia University

This is a developing story and has been updated with new details. Officers from the New York Police Department stormed Columbia University Thursday night, clearing pro-Palestinian protesters from the campus encampment. Student protesters were "standing firm" at the university gates as the police operation loomed, chanting, "We will not move. We will not bend. The occupation has to end." Protesters who were outside were later seen being led away in zip ties, and police soon made their way to Hamilton Hall, a campus building in which a group of protesters had barricaded themselves this morning. Some police entered the building from the ground floor while others accessed a second-floor window using a ramp to enter, NBC News reports. Anyone found inside was to be charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and trespassing, the NYPD said.

Those in the encampments but not in the hall were to be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. The NYPD said "professional, external actors" were involved in the Hamilton Hall occupation, and Columbia blamed the situation on the protesters, some of whom it believes are not students, CNN reports. "We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice" but to request police involvement, the university said in a statement. NBC New York managing editor Steven Bognar posted a letter from Columbia to the NYPD in which the university asks for a police presence to remain on campus through graduation on May 17. (More Columbia University stories.)