One Passenger Dead, Others Injured in Severe Air Turbulence

One person has died aboard a London-to-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. The plane appeared to plummet for several minutes before it was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather, per the AP . The Boeing 777-300ER had a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 and analyzed by the AP showed the Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 from London's Heathrow airport cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet before the jet suddenly pitched down to 31,000 feet over the span of some three minutes. The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending and landing in Bangkok in just under half an hour. The descent happened as the flight was over the Andaman Sea approaching Myanmar.

Emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, about 12 miles away from Suvarnabhumi Airport, were on site to transfer injured passengers off the runway for treatment. "Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said. "We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed."