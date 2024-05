One of the biggest movie debuts at the Cannes film festival Monday evening was The Apprentice, which tells the tale of a young Donald Trump rising to power in New York City in the 1980s.

Directed by Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, the film is a "scathing portrait" that centers on Trump's relationship with notorious fixer Roy Cohn, reports the AP. How scathing? The Trump campaign already is vowing to sue, reports Deadline. "This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," says Steven Cheung of the campaign. Volatile scene: Among other things, the film depicts Trump (played by Sebastian Stan) raping his wife, Ivana Trump (Maria Bakalova), reports Variety. Ivana Trump made the allegation in a 1990 divorce deposition but later said she did not mean it literally. It also depicts Trump getting liposuction and a hair transplant, details that apparently come from the same deposition, per the Washington Post. The movie version of Trump also pops amphetamines, notes Rolling Stone.