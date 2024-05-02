Apple: We're Working on Fix for Glitchy iPhone Alarms

For some, the alarms have stopped working
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 2, 2024 1:30 AM CDT
Apple Says It's Working on an iPhone Alarm Glitch
Some iPhone alarms are acting a little weird lately.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Some people who rely on their iPhones to wake them up in the morning have gotten unwanted extra sleep of late, reports Today. It seems that for some, the alarms have inexplicably stopped working. It's not clear what's going on, or even how many phones are affected, but Apple has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it's aware of the glitch and is working on a fix.

  • Possible remedy: From the legions complaining about the problem on social media comes a fix that has worked for many: Go to settings, tap Face ID & Passcode, then disable Attention Aware Features. As 9to5Mac explains, the affected phones might be turning down the alarms' volume because they are incorrectly detecting "attention" from users.

  • Lots of questions: However, it's not confirmed that the "aware" function is at the root of the problem. Nor has Apple shed light on whether certain models are affected or the total number of phones involved, notes the BBC.
  • A precedent: These sorts of glitches have happened previously, once because of the onset of Daylight Saving Time and another time at the start of a new year, notes Ars Technica. DST took effect in the middle of last month, and it's not clear whether lingering problems might be playing a role.
