Apple: We're Working on Fix for Glitchy iPhone Alarms

Some people who rely on their iPhones to wake them up in the morning have gotten unwanted extra sleep of late, reports Today. It seems that for some, the alarms have inexplicably stopped working. It's not clear what's going on, or even how many phones are affected, but Apple has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it's aware of the glitch and is working on a fix.

Possible remedy: From the legions complaining about the problem on social media comes a fix that has worked for many: Go to settings, tap Face ID & Passcode, then disable Attention Aware Features. As 9to5Mac explains, the affected phones might be turning down the alarms' volume because they are incorrectly detecting "attention" from users.