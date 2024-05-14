Michelin-Starred Chef Will Serve a Meal 100K Feet Up

Ever since humans have journeyed to space, their meals there have proved to be, well, nothing to write home about. But that could change after a Michelin-starred chef teamed up with the Florida-based startup Space Perspective to take fine dining to our upper atmosphere in late 2025, the AP reports. Six guests are set to ascend aboard Spaceship Neptune to the stratosphere, where they'll enjoy an immersive dining experience served up by Danish Michelin-starred chef Rasmus Munk. Munk, 33, will travel with the guests and serve the meal himself, from a small kitchen. He says his menu will be inspired by the impact of space innovation. He says he's planning to incorporate glow-in-the-dark stars made from aerogel and jellyfish protein. "We are also working on an edible piece of space junk from a satellite," he said.
Spaceship Neptune is more of a balloon than a rocket. The company says its pressurized capsule, attached to a balloon, will lift to an altitude of around 100,000 feet above sea level, where guests will dine while watching the sun rise over the curvature of the Earth during a six-hour trip. Organizers are promising an out-of-this-world experience for those with an appetite for adventure. But such an astronomic menu comes with a fittingly astronomic price tag—$495,000 per ticket. Organizers say they're still in discussion with potential participants. The flight won't technically reach "space"—Spaceship Neptune will ascend to around 19 miles, well below the Karman line, the boundary separating Earth's atmosphere and outer space, which is some 62 miles from Earth.
(More strange stuff
stories.)