For CO2 Levels, an Unwanted Milestone

The Mauna Loa observatory in Hawaii has been measuring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for more than six decades, and it just recorded the biggest annual increase on record.

The March reading at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration lab was 4.7 parts per million higher than last March, breaking the previous record annual jump of 4.1ppm in June 2016, reports the Times of San Diego. Another record: From January through April, concentrations of the heat-trapping gas rose faster than in the first four months of any previous year, per the Washington Post. The newspaper characterizes all of the above as an "an ominous sign about the pace of global warming."