Cher Has a Logical Reason for Dating Younger Men

The 77-year-old says the guys her age 'are all dead'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 2, 2024 3:50 PM CDT
Cher and Alexander Edwards attend a fashion show in Paris in October 2023.   (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)

Cher, now 77, is dating 38-year-old music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards, and she explained her preference for younger men on the Jennifer Hudson Show Wednesday. One hard-to-overcome problem is that there's not that many age-appropriate guys to choose from—"they're all dead," she joked, per Rolling Stone. Not to mention a little wimpy, apparently:

  • "I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men," she said, per People. "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older ... were always terrified to approach me." Younger men seemed to have no such problem because they were "raised by women like me," she said.

  • Elvis: Cher also addressed her decision to turn down a date with none other than Elvis Presley. "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation," she said.
