Inflation Finally Moved in the Right Direction in April

Consumer inflation in the US cooled slightly last month after three elevated readings, likely offering a tentative sigh of relief for officials at the Federal Reserve but not bringing things to a level that would indicate a rate cut is nigh, reports the AP. Prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down slightly from 0.4% the previous month. Measured year-over-year, inflation ticked down from 3.5% to 3.4%. And a measure of underlying inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, eased in April to 3.6% annually, which the Wall Street Journal reports is the lowest increase since April 2021. More: