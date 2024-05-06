There's a Dizzying Rap Feud Going On

Drake and Kendrick Lamar really don't like each other very much. The evidence is in seemingly nonstop barrage of tracks the rappers have been releasing about each other. Over the weekend, their lyrics "exploded into full-bore acrimony and unverifiable accusations" over "race, appropriation, sexual and physical abuse, body image, misogyny, hypocrisy, generational trauma and more," writes Joe Coscarelli in the New York Times. His piece breaks down the long-simmering feud.

Track by track: Vulture has a chronological list of diss tracks the two have released since March 22, along with the accusations in each. Settle in, because there are nine in all.