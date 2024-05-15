'Iconic' Victoria's Secret Show Is Making a Comeback

Fashion show has been on hiatus since 2018
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 15, 2024 3:11 PM CDT
'Iconic' Victoria's Secret Show Is Making a Comeback
Models from left, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, Sui He, Bella Hadid, and Lameka Fox walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The lavish Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which has been on hiatus since before the pandemic, is making a big comeback this year, the company says. The runway show, which includes models known as "Victoria's Secret Angels," with extravagant wings, was last held in 2018. In a post on Instagram, the lingerie company said the show will be "BACK" this fall with "everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more."

The annual show was first held in 1995, with viewership peaking in 2001. In 2019, the company said it was on hold. Then-CEO Les Wexner said the company had decided to "rethink" the event. The show had "faced criticisms that it fell short on diversity and female empowerment," Bloomberg notes. A company rep told People that the show will deliver what customers have been asking for, "all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today." The rep added: "We're thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property." (More Victoria's Secret stories.)

