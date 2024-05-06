Brady Seems Irked by Joke at Kraft's Expense at Roast

He tells Jeff Ross to knock it off after a dig at the Patriots owner's massage arrest
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 6, 2024 5:46 AM CDT
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is congratulated by owner Robert Kraft after the AFC championship game in 2018.   (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Tom Brady took a lot of jokes about himself with good humor during a live-streamed Netflix roast on Sunday, reports People, but one at the expense of Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared to tick him off a bit.

  • The joke: Comedian Jeff Ross, recounting Brady's earlier days: "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'"

  • Reaction: The audience groaned and laughed at the dig about the 82-year-old Kraft's arrest at a massage parlor a few years ago, and Brady himself was smiling initially, notes NBC Boston. But amid the laughter, he approached the podium, and his whisper to Ross was picked up by the mic: "Don't say that s--t again," per the Hollywood Reporter. Ross responded, "OK, OK," and, looking Kraft's way, added, "He's having fun, look at him."
  • Video: Watch the moment here.
  • Belichick: Another notable moment came when none other than Bill Belichick got up to crack jokes at one point: "For all of you out there that think about who's responsible for the Patriots' success during the time Tom and I were there. Was it Brady? Was it me? Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us—because of me."
