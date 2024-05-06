Brady Seems Irked by Joke at Kraft's Expense at Roast

Tom Brady took a lot of jokes about himself with good humor during a live-streamed Netflix roast on Sunday, reports People, but one at the expense of Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared to tick him off a bit.

The joke: Comedian Jeff Ross, recounting Brady's earlier days: "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'"