Tom Brady Says He'll Never Do a Roast Again

People are still buzzing about the Tom Brady roast from earlier this month, including the seven-time Super Bowl champ himself—and while he says he had a good time, there likely won't be any more roasts in his future, reports ESPN . "All of a sudden you realize, 'I wouldn't do that again' because of the way it affected ... the people I care about the most in the world," he said Tuesday during an appearance on The Pivot podcast , calling the experience "bittersweet." The people he's apparently talking about here? His three children: 16-year-old Jack (his son with ex Bridget Moynahan), and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, his kids with more recent ex Gisele Bundchen.

Brady said that he "loved" the jokes directed at him during the roast, calling them "so fun." "I just want to laugh," he noted. "I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. ... I think we should have more fun. ... We loved laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and ... celebrate other people's success. That, to me, gives everyone a lot of hope." However, "I didn't like the way [that] it affected my kids. ... So I think it's a good lesson ... for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it."

It's not clear what specific jokes negatively affected Brady's children, though some of them included barbs about his relationships with the kids' moms, per Page Six. One example, delivered by comedian Nikki Glaser: "Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back, then retired. I get it. It's hard to walk away from something that isn't your pregnant girlfriend" (an obvious slam at Brady for breaking up with Moynahan while she was pregnant with Jack). Page Six had previously reported that Bundchen was hurt that Brady "once again put football before his family" during the roast. Moynahan, meanwhile, has been sharing "cryptic" messages online since the roast, the outlet notes. (More Tom Brady stories.)