Randy Travis' 2013 stroke kept him out of the recording studio for a decade, but the 65-year-old country star now has a new song out, thanks to a little help from artificial intelligence. Travis has released "Where That Came From," his first tune since the stroke that left him not able to talk or sing like he used to due to aphasia, per the AP, which notes the singer also had to relearn how to walk, spell, and read.

Idea: Cris Lacy, co-president of Warner Music Nashville, says she was the one who contacted Travis and his wife, Mary, to suggest bringing the performer back into the music fold using robotic assistance. "We were all over that, so we were so excited," Mary Travis says. "All I ever wanted since the day of [the] stroke was to hear that voice again."