Pentagon Says Russia Has Detained US Soldier

An American soldier who apparently defied warnings not to travel to Russia is in Russian custody, Pentagon officials confirmed Monday. Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the soldier was detained on Thursday in Vladivostok on charges of criminal misconduct, the AP reports. Officials told NBC News that the soldier, who had been stationed in South Korea, traveled to the city in Russia's Far East independently and was accused of stealing from a woman. Smith said that Russian authorities notified the US of the soldier's detention and that the State Department "is providing appropriate consular support."

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," Smith said. It's not clear whether the soldier is considered AWOL, the AP reports. CBS News identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Gordon D. Black, who had been in the process of changing duty stations from South Korea to Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood, in Texas. In a post on X, Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was "deeply concerned," NBC reports. "Putin has a long history of holding American citizens hostage," McCaul said. "A warning to all Americans—as the State Department has said, it is not safe to travel to Russia." (More Russia stories.)