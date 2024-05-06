Miss USA 2023 Abruptly Resigns

Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA 2023 last September, announced Monday that she has made the "very tough decision" to resign. In an Instagram post, the 24-year-old said she strongly values "the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," USA Today reports. "I realize this may come as a large shock to many," she wrote. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth."

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," Voigt wrote. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."