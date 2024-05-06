Miss USA 2023 Abruptly Resigns

Miss USA Noelia Voigt competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA 2023 last September, announced Monday that she has made the "very tough decision" to resign. In an Instagram post, the 24-year-old said she strongly values "the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," USA Today reports. "I realize this may come as a large shock to many," she wrote. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth."

  • "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," Voigt wrote. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."

  • "Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," wrote Voigt, the first Venezuelan American to win the title.
  • In a joint statement, the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations thanked Voigt for her service, ABC News reports. "We wish you the best in this next chapter," they said. "We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."
  • Officials said that they are reviewing transition plans and that a new Miss USA will be crowned soon, reports CBS News. The first runner-up in last year's pageant was Savannah Gankiewicz, Miss Hawaii USA. Voigt was Miss Utah USA.
