Freshpet Jumps More Than 10%

Berkshire Hathaway added 1% after Warren Buffett's company reported its latest quarterly results over the weekend. Freshpet jumped 10.5% after reporting better results than expected in large part because it sold 30% more food for cats and dogs. They helped to offset an 9.7% slide for Spirit Airlines, which reported a slightly worse loss than expected. The carrier said it's facing increased competition in many of its markets, particularly between the US and Latin America. Apple slipped 0.9% after Buffett pared Berkshire Hathaway's stake in the tech giant.

This upcoming week won't include such highly anticipated events as last week's Fed meeting or monthly jobs report. This week's highlights instead could come from a number of speeches by Fed officials or from Friday's preliminary report on consumer sentiment. The bulk of companies in the S&P 500 have also already reported their results for the first three months of the year, with more than three-quarters of them topping profit expectations, according to FactSet. But several more big names are still on the way this week, including the Walt Disney Co. and Uber Technologies.