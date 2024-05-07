Trump Says He's Willing to Go to Jail

After his trial finished for the day on Monday, Donald Trump said he was willing to go to jail over gag order violations. Earlier Monday, Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for another violation of the gag order and warned that while jail time is a "last resort," it is a possibility if Trump continues to violate the order. "Our Constitution is much more important than jail," Trump said, per Politico. "It's not even close. I'll give that sacrifice any day." In other developments:

Jurors get first look at records. The New York Times reports that jurors saw the 34 records at the heart of the case for the first time on Monday. Trump is accused of falsifying the records—11 checks to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, 11 invoices from Cohen, and 12 ledger entries—to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.