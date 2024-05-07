US Capitol Is Getting a Johnny Cash Statue

Instead of two little-known figures from the 18th and 19th centuries, Arkansas will soon be represented at the US Capitol by the "Man in Black" and a woman who was instrumental in the fight over school desegregation. Officials plan to install statues of civil rights leader Daisy Bates this week and musician Johnny Cash later this year, the AP reports.

Bates, who headed the state NAACP, mentored the Black students known as the Little Rock Nine who integrated Central High School in 1957. She is a well-known civil rights figure in Arkansas, where a downtown street in the capital, Little Rock, is named in her honor. The 8-foot-tall bronze statue depicts Bates, who with her husband published the Arkansas State Press newspaper, walking with a newspaper in her hand.

Sculptor Benjamin Victor says that he began his work by extensively studying Bates and that he hopes the statue will inspire others to study her life and legacy. "A big part of it is to capture that spirit of hers and inspire others to do the same and stand up for what's right," he says.