2 Found Dead Inside 'Human-Dug Cave' in California

A strange incident in southern California: Two men were found dead Sunday morning in what authorities described as a "human-dug cave/excavation" in Northridge, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of north Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times describes the "makeshift cave" as a "hollowed-out space" around 2- to 3-feet high and set into an embankment or hillside. CBS News , which has a photo, says the "makeshift encampment" was near train tracks and surrounded by debris and trash.

An unknown white powder was found near their bodies, causing a hazardous materials team to be called out; authorities later said the substance contained traces of fentanyl, ABC 7 reports. An LAPD spokesperson said no foul play was suspected in the deaths of the two men, who were transients, per KTLA. Their deaths are believed to have been drug-related, but autopsies will be carried out. (More California stories.)