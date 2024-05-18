Updated Summer Forecast Is More Uncomfortable

The federal Climate Prediction Center has updated its summer forecast, and it's hotter and drier than the last one. The predictions show almost every state moving toward a hotter-than-normal June, July, and August, the Hill reports. That would mean this summer could be a lot like summer 2023, which a study has found was the Northern Hemisphere's hottest in more than 2,000 years. And then there's La Niña, which looks like it'll become a factor between July and September. La Niña years can mean drought conditions for the southern half of the country, including Southern California and the Southwest, as well as a stronger hurricane season in the Atlantic.