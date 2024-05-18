Updated Summer Forecast Is More Uncomfortable

Nearly all states have good chance of a hotter-than-normal summer
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 18, 2024 2:30 PM CDT
Ricky Leath, an outreach specialist with the City of Miami, left, distributes bottles of water and other supplies to people living on the streets to help them manage high temperatures on Wednesday in Miami.   (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The federal Climate Prediction Center has updated its summer forecast, and it's hotter and drier than the last one. The predictions show almost every state moving toward a hotter-than-normal June, July, and August, the Hill reports. That would mean this summer could be a lot like summer 2023, which a study has found was the Northern Hemisphere's hottest in more than 2,000 years. And then there's La Niña, which looks like it'll become a factor between July and September. La Niña years can mean drought conditions for the southern half of the country, including Southern California and the Southwest, as well as a stronger hurricane season in the Atlantic.

The best chances of an unusually hot summer are in the West, with Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado having a 60% to 70% likelihood. At the same time, the region is looking likely to have below-normal precipitation, which could lead to drought conditions there. The Northeast also is looking like it will be hot. Betting is even on a few places, per the Hill. The center gives North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Minnesota and Iowa equal chances of having a normal summer, hotter-than-average summer, or cooler-than-average summer. (More summer weather stories.)

