Baseball Has a Catchers Problem

It was a gruesome injury to one of baseball's best catchers: A Mets batter swung at a pitch during a May 7 game and ended up connecting instead with the left arm of Willson Contreras, fracturing it. The All-Star catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals is now out for at least 10 weeks. The injury wasn't exactly a fluke: As the Wall Street Journal explains, it's the result of a new trend in baseball—catchers creeping ever closer to batters in a bid to steal strikes—that the league may have to curb.

The trend: It's illustrated in stats on catcher interference—when a catcher interferes with a batter's swing—which used to be a relatively rare event. Last year, the league logged 96 such calls, up from 74 the previous year, 61 in 2019, 41 in 2016, and 33 in 2015. This year is on pace to be the highest total yet, notes the Journal.