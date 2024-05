There will be consequences for the University of Mississippi student accused of taunting a Black student who was participating in a pro-Palestinian protest by mimicking a monkey or ape last week. The Phi Delta Theta fraternity says the man seen making monkey-like noises on video of the incident was previously a member, but was kicked out on Friday, the Hill reports. Ole Miss also launched its own investigation into the incident; the university's chancellor said the actions of counter-protesters, who outnumbered pro-Palestinian protesters, included "hostility and racist overtones." Meanwhile, the far-right congressman from Georgia who originally seemed to endorse the racist jeers heard at the demonstration is backtracking a bit, the AP reports.

In a statement Monday, Rep. Mike Collins defended his posting of video that included the racist jeers (he said he "did not believe that to be the focal point of the video shared at the time") but acknowledged that he has since realized "that there certainly seems to be some potentially inappropriate behavior that none of us should seek to glorify" in the video. He said that he believes any schools "that [do] not allow the occupiers to run roughshod over the 99% of students who are there to learn and enjoy college are taking care of business," but that he denounces racism or discrimination. (More 2024 campus protests stories.)