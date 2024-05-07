Someone Really Wanted to Listen to Poland's Cabinet Meet

Someone planned to listen in as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with his Cabinet on Tuesday, according to security officials, who say they found and "dismantled" bugging devices in the meeting room. "The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in the room where the meeting of the Council of Ministers is to be held today in Katowice," rep Jacek Dobrzynski wrote on X, per Reuters. He told a local TV outlet that the devices could record both audio and video, per Deutsche Welle. It's unclear who planted the devices or how long they were in place. Dobrzynski noted it was possible "these were devices installed years ago and not discovered earlier," per DW.