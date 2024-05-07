Stormy Daniels Gets Ready to Testify

Tuesday should be an interesting day in Donald Trump's hush-money trial—none other than Stormy Daniels is expected to testify. The adult-film actress is, of course, central to the case, notes the Hill: She received $130,000 from former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen in 2016 to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, an encounter he denies ever happened. Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to cover up the payment amid his successful presidential campaign. Daniels' attorney said it's "likely" she will be called to the stand sometime Tuesday, reports the AP.

Trump angry: In a Truth Social post Tuesday, the former president complained that his attorneys were given "no time" to prepare for the next witness, though he didn't mention Daniels by name. However, the post came down within a half-hour, reports the New York Times, perhaps because Trump's team feared it might violate his gag order and risk a potential jail stay for contempt.