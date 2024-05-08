In 'Shot Across Bow,' US Pauses a Bomb Shipment to Israel

A planned shipment from the US to Israel that was to include 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs was paused last week due to concerns that Israel was planning to defy US wishes and invade Rafah, launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city in a major expansion of Israel's military operation there. That's according to senior US administration officials who spoke to outlets including the Washington Post, the Guardian, and the AP. A key quote from one official specifically references the 2,000-pound bombs that are already, per the Post, "controversial." The AP notes such bombs have been used "frequently" by Israel in its seven-month-old war against Hamas, while the US only used them "sparingly" while fighting the Islamic State militant group.