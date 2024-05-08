In 'Shot Across Bow,' US Pauses a Bomb Shipment to Israel

A planned shipment from the US to Israel that was to include 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs was paused last week due to concerns that Israel was planning to defy US wishes and invade Rafah, launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city in a major expansion of Israel's military operation there. That's according to senior US administration officials who spoke to outlets including the Washington Post, the Guardian, and the AP. A key quote from one official specifically references the 2,000-pound bombs that are already, per the Post, "controversial." The AP notes such bombs have been used "frequently" by Israel in its seven-month-old war against Hamas, while the US only used them "sparingly" while fighting the Islamic State militant group.
- "Israel should not launch a major ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering with nowhere else to go. We are especially focused on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs and the impact they could have in dense urban settings as we have seen in other parts of Gaza."
This is the first known time the US has paused an arms transfer to Israel since the Israel-Hamas war started in October, and a second official calls it a "shot across the bow" meant to illustrate to Israel how seriously the US is concerned about the situation in Rafah. The officials say the White House began reviewing future arms transfers in April, and that no decision has yet been made about whether to proceed with the paused delivery at a future date. However, one official also says the Israeli military already has enough weapons to conduct the Rafah operation regardless of the pause, should it choose to. (Israel on Tuesday seized the main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt
in Rafah.)