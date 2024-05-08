50 People Trapped Inside FedEx Facility After Michigan Tornadoes

As many as 50 people were trapped inside a FedEx facility in Portage, Michigan, after tornadoes hit the area Tuesday night and the building partially collapsed. Everyone eventually made it out, and no serious injuries were reported, though the facility itself was severely damaged, WWMT reports. Officials believe two tornadoes tore through the area, but the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says there were no reports of any deaths, MLive reports. Sixteen people received non-severe injuries when mobile homes were "tossed around" in a mobile home community, one of them flipping over into a street and another falling into a second mobile home. Seventeen mobile homes were completely demolished, and 173 were were damaged in some way.