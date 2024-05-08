Two young children were killed this week after being swept away by a California creek. Local authorities say the bodies of the kids, a 4-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother, were found Tuesday afternoon near one of the Santa Ana River's tributaries, after they vanished at the serene Thurman Flats Picnic Area not far from San Bernardino. Per a release , the children were playing along the water's edge of Mill Creek, "with rapid water moving downstream."

Per NBC Los Angeles, the mom had warned her kids to stay away from the water, which the outlet says was churning like "a washing machine." Shortly after 3pm local time, the unnamed mother was dealing with the toddler when the little girl was swept down the river. The mother "frantically" searched for her, per the release, but to no avail—which is when she noticed her son had disappeared as well. Her search for him also turned up nothing, even with the help of another family at the picnic area.

Authorities from various agencies, including the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the Yucaipa Police Department, were on the scene by a little after 4pm. Half an hour later, they came across the little girl; about 30 minutes after that, her little brother. Both were found about a mile and a half away from where they'd been taken by the water. The children were transported to local hospitals, "and after extensive lifesaving measures, they were pronounced deceased." The mother was reportedly injured, per NBC Los Angeles. San Bernardino County fire officials say this time of year brings such dangerous waters, as snow starts to melt at greater speeds, per NBC News. An investigation is ongoing. (More drowning stories.)