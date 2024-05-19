Idaho Crash Kills 6, Injures 10

Six people were killed Saturday in Idaho in a two-car accident that included a large passenger van, authorities said. Ten others were injured in the crash on US Highway 20 in Idaho Falls and taken to hospitals, Idaho State Police said in a statement. An eastbound pickup crossed the centerline about 5:30am and hit a westbound passenger van, the AP reports.

The van's driver and five passengers died of their injuries at the scene. Nine other passengers in the van and the pickup's driver were hospitalized, according to police. Police have not released other details of the accident, including where the 15 people in the van were from or where they were headed. Idaho State Police, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately return phone messages or emails Saturday to the AP.