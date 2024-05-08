Another Boeing Plane Grabs Headlines, This Time in Istanbul

Boeing's string of unfortunate headlines continued Wednesday with the news that one of its cargo planes had to make an emergency landing after its front landing gear failed to open. The Boeing 767 aircraft, which was operated by FedEx, had departed Paris en route to Istanbul; upon approach, it let the air traffic control tower know about its issue.

The Guardian reports video shows the plane's back wheels hitting the tarmac, with the front end of the fuselage following, with "sparks and smoke streaming from its underside." It came to a stop while still on the runway, and no injuries were reported, per the AP. The cause of the equipment failure is under investigation. Reuters reports the plane is about a decade old and adds this bit of context: "Manufacturers are not typically involved in the operation or maintenance of jets once they enter service, but Boeing has been under intense media and regulatory scrutiny following a series of incidents on its smaller 737." (More Boeing stories.)