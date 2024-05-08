Poison specialist Connor Bowman is accused of fatally poisoning his 32-year-old wife last summer, and a new warrant filed Tuesday in the case reveals details of his alleged behavior on a dating app around the time of her death, CBS News reports. An autopsy showed Betty Bowman died on Aug. 20 from the toxic effects of colchicine, a medicine used to treat gout, though she hadn't been diagnosed with gout or prescribed the medicine; authorities say Connor Bowman had been researching the drug prior to his wife's death. Per the new warrant, he was also researching the proper term for being widowed, with data on his phone showing a search for "is widow genre neutral" two days prior to his wife's death.

The Post Bulletin reports the warrant seeks access to Connor Bowman's electronic devices, as well as data from his Bumble account beginning in early July 2023. The warrant cites women who allegedly met Connor on the dating app—where he reportedly described himself as widowed—and later spoke with police. One woman who matched with him on Aug. 29 says she found it odd that he told her he'd received a hefty life insurance payout from his wife's death that he used to pay off his student loans.

A woman who matched with him a few days later says he told her his wife had died much earlier in the summer from listeria poisoning; she questioned him about whether he felt OK being on the app and says he responded by saying that "Betty would have wanted him to move on to be happy," per CBS. Another woman was allegedly "led to believe that Betty had died earlier while on comfort care due to an overdose of morphine, approximately a year prior," per the warrant. Connor Bowman's next court date is June 11. (More Bumble stories.)